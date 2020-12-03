'The Masked Singer' 2020 Semi-Finals - Seahorse, Jellyfish, & Popcorn Unmasked; Top 3 Revealed! Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

We’re just a week away from The Masked Singer finale! On Wednesday (December 2), the Top Six contestants – Seahorse, Crocodile, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Sun, and Popcorn – competed in the semi-finals. In the end, three contestants were sent home and three were sent on to compete in the finals. Just a few hours before the [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit News - Published 8 hours ago Video Credit:- Published FOX Renews 'Masked Singer' For Fifth Season 00:43 Fox has renewed 'The Masked Singer' for a fifth season. Wednesday is the show's two-hour semi-finals. Fox announced the fifth season of the show will debut in 2021. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country." Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox... You Might Like

