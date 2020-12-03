Global  
 

Kangana's comment on 'same dadi at Shaheen Bagh, farmers' protest' leads to Twitter spat with Diljit Dosanjh

Actor Kangana Ranaut has got herself mired in yet another controversy after she said that an elderly woman, who was seen protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital in December-March, was seen in the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi as well.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit...
News video: Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut over farmer protest | Watch Twitter war

Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut over farmer protest | Watch Twitter war 03:11

 Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were embroiled in a bitter war of words over the farmers’ protest on Thursday, a Twitter spat that began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano but soon spilled over to name-calling, Punjabi identity, the Delhi riots, and even some muscle-flexing over the...

