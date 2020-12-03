Global  
 

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' TV Show Adds 20 New Cast Members

Just Jared Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Amazon‘s Lord of the Rings series has added 20 new cast members. THR has revealed the following additions have been made: Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Power), Maxim Baldry (Years and Years), newcomer Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman (Top of the Lake), Anthony Crum (The Wilds), Maxine Cunliffe (Power Rangers Megaforce), Trystan Gravelle (The Terror), Sir Lenny Henry (Broadchurch), [...]
