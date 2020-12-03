Global  
 

Chrishell Stause Is Dating DWTS' Keo Motsepe: Inside Their "Flirty" New Romance

E! Online Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe are rumbaing into a romance. Nearly three months since the two began competing separately on the 29th season of the ABC competition, Stause and Motsepe...
News video: Chrishell Stause Dating 'DWTS' Pro Keo Motsepe

Chrishell Stause Dating 'DWTS' Pro Keo Motsepe 01:41

 "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause is officially off the market after sharing a photo with her new boyfriend and "Dancing With The Stars" pro Keo Motsepe. Plus more celeb romance news, including Selena Gomez's rumoured new man.

