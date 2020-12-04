Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Was "Worried" About Starting to Date Keo Motsepe

E! Online Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Chrishell Stause is getting candid about her budding new romance with Dancing With the Stars' Keo Motsepe. Both Chrishell and Keo appeared separately on an Instagram Live video hosted...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Is Dating DWTS Pro Keo Motsepe

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Is Dating DWTS Pro Keo Motsepe 00:59

 The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Wednesday

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chrishell Stause Dating 'DWTS' Pro Keo Motsepe [Video]

Chrishell Stause Dating 'DWTS' Pro Keo Motsepe

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause is officially off the market after sharing a photo with her new boyfriend and "Dancing With The Stars" pro Keo Motsepe. Plus more celeb romance news, including..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:41Published
Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Says DWTS Has Been a 'Very Therapeutic' Experience [Video]

Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Says DWTS Has Been a 'Very Therapeutic' Experience

"It's a once in a lifetime experience and I'll never forget it," Chrishell Stause said

Credit: People     Duration: 01:07Published