Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miley Cyrus Confirms Which 'WTF Do I Know' Lyrics Are About Liam Hemsworth

Just Jared Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is opening up about her new music and how the song “WTF Do I Know” is about her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The 28-year-old singer is on the new episode of The Howard Stern Show and she was asked about some specific lyrics in the song. “You want an apology? Not from [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Miley Cyrus had 'too much conflict' with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus had 'too much conflict' with Liam Hemsworth 00:48

 Miley Cyrus had "too much conflict" in her marriage to Liam Hemsworth and she's looking for someone who can "anchor" her.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus Said She and Liam Hemsworth Didn't Think They Would Actually Get Married [Video]

Miley Cyrus Said She and Liam Hemsworth Didn't Think They Would Actually Get Married

The two were married for less than a year.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 01:04Published
Miley Cyrus Discuss Feelings For Liam Hemsworth [Video]

Miley Cyrus Discuss Feelings For Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has no ill feelings towards her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The singer visited Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on Wednesday. CNN reports that she discussed her marriage to Hemsworth. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Miley Cyrus will always love her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth [Video]

Miley Cyrus will always love her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth, revealing she will always love the actor.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Why Miley Cyrus Fans Think These Plastic Hearts Songs Are About Liam Hemsworth

 Miley Cyrus is asking, "WTF Do I Know?" After dropping her new album, Plastic Hearts, at midnight on Friday, Nov. 27, fans of the superstar singer have been...
E! Online