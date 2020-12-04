Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Panther's Letitia Wright Angers Fans After Questioning If We Should Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Just Jared Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Letitia Wright is currently a trending topic on Twitter because of the tweets she wrote this evening about the COVID-19 vaccine. The 27-year-old Emmy-nominated actress, best known for her work as Shuri in Marvel’s Black Panther movie, shared a link to a YouTube video that questioned if we should take the upcoming coronavirus vaccine. Letitia [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Disney Honors Chadwick Boseman's Birthday [Video]

Disney Honors Chadwick Boseman's Birthday

According to CNN, Disney honored the late actor, Chadwick Boseman on Sunday. Sunday, November 29, was his birthday. He would have turned 44. Boseman died in August after private battle with colon..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Ticketmaster will not enforce mandatory COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirements [Video]

Ticketmaster will not enforce mandatory COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirements

Ticketmaster has come forward to deny false claims that they will require fans to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccine or test.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Ticketmaster Will Not Enforce Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine or Testing Requirements [Video]

Ticketmaster Will Not Enforce Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine or Testing Requirements

Ticketmaster Will Not Enforce Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine or Testing Requirements. Ticketmaster has come forward to deny false claims that they will require fans to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccine..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published