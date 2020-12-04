Sen. David Perdue Acknowledges Biden Election Win Hours Before Trump Campaigns for Him in Georgia Runoff

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally



US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 2 hours ago President Trump Holds Rally In Georgia



The president showed up in support of candidates taking part in two Senate runoff elections. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:29 Published 2 hours ago Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia



U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published 3 hours ago