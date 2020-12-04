Global  
 

Sen. David Perdue Acknowledges Biden Election Win Hours Before Trump Campaigns for Him in Georgia Runoff

Mediaite Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Sen. David Perdue Acknowledges Biden Election Win Hours Before Trump Campaigns for Him in Georgia RunoffWhen Trump takes the podium for Saturday's rally in Valdosta, GA, he'll be speaking on behalf of a GOP Senator who has just acknowledged his presidential election defeat.
 President Donald Trump is headed to Georgia to campaign in two key runoff Senate races, but some Republicans fear his voter fraud conspiracies and attacks on state officials may have backfired on the upcoming elections.

