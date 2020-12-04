Sen. David Perdue Acknowledges Biden Election Win Hours Before Trump Campaigns for Him in Georgia Runoff
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
When Trump takes the podium for Saturday's rally in Valdosta, GA, he'll be speaking on behalf of a GOP Senator who has just acknowledged his presidential election defeat.
