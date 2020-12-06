Morgan Wallen & 'SNL' Joke About Him Getting Disinvited From the Show for Partying During COVID - Watch!
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Morgan Wallen is poking fun at himself! The 27-year-old country star appeared in a sketch on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (December 5) ahead of his performance on the show later in the night. In the sketch, Morgan attends a party before he was first set to perform on the show back in October. If [...]
