Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Morgan Wallen & 'SNL' Joke About Him Getting Disinvited From the Show for Partying During COVID - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Morgan Wallen is poking fun at himself! The 27-year-old country star appeared in a sketch on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (December 5) ahead of his performance on the show later in the night. In the sketch, Morgan attends a party before he was first set to perform on the show back in October. If [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Morgan Wallen given second chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest [Video]

Morgan Wallen given second chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest

On Wednesday, ‘Saturday Night Live’ announced that Wallen will perform on their December 5 show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Morgan Wallen Given Second Chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest [Video]

Morgan Wallen Given Second Chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest

Morgan Wallen Given Second Chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest. On Wednesday, ‘Saturday Night Live’ announced that Wallen will perform on their December 5 show. Wallen was previously scheduled..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
'Why haven't you resigned?' Piers Morgan takes on Matt Hancock for first time in six months [Video]

'Why haven't you resigned?' Piers Morgan takes on Matt Hancock for first time in six months

Matt Hancock’s months-long absence from Good Morning Britain ended on Monday as he faced questions about why he hadn’t resigned.The government has been boycotting the ITV show helmed by Piers..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:35Published