'SNL' and Morgan Wallen joke about the show disinviting him for breaking Covid-19 protocols
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Two months after he was booted from "Saturday Night Live" for partying during the pandemic, Morgan Wallen and SNL made light of his bad...
|
Morgan Wallen Given Second Chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest
Morgan Wallen Given Second Chance
as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest.
On Wednesday, ‘Saturday Night Live’ announced
that Wallen will perform on their December 5 show.
Wallen was previously
scheduled..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02Published
Brothers Osborne React To Morgan Wallen's 'SNL' Boot
After "Saturday Night Live" cancelled Morgan Wallen's appearance for breaking COVID-19 protocols, country duo Brothers Osborne weigh in on the decision, saying it's a side effect of being in the..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:12Published
