'Saturday Night Live' returns with 'Weekend Update' segment mocking Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani's fraud claims

FOXNews.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
This week's "Saturday Night Live" saw “Weekend Update” returned after a three-week hiatus to mock Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to prove alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election as well as his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.  
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia

Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia 01:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat.

