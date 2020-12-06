'Saturday Night Live' returns with 'Weekend Update' segment mocking Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani's fraud claims

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump holds rally for Georgia Senate elections



Speaking in support of Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the president again repeated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:04 Published 15 minutes ago Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims



In campaign rally for Georgia senators, Trump tells voters to turn out in record numbers as ‘revenge’ for his defeat. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:38 Published 5 hours ago Trump campaigns in Georgia for Republican senators



In a speech to his supporters, U.S President Donald Trump told the chanting crowd that he came to southern Georgia on Saturday (December 5) on behalf of Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:41 Published 11 hours ago