'Saturday Night Live' returns with 'Weekend Update' segment mocking Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani's fraud claims
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () This week's "Saturday Night Live" saw “Weekend Update” returned after a three-week hiatus to mock Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to prove alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election as well as his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat.