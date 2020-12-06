Giuliani's fart-filled election 'hearing' gets the 'SNL' cold open treatment
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
We all knew this was coming, right? Between the farts and the Dominion Voting Systems contractor who went viral with her unhinged rant, it was bound to happen.
Saturday Night Live's latest episode kicked off with a cold open sketch inspired by Guiliani's increasingly ridiculous efforts to overthrow the 2020 presidential...
We all knew this was coming, right? Between the farts and the Dominion Voting Systems contractor who went viral with her unhinged rant, it was bound to happen.
Saturday Night Live's latest episode kicked off with a cold open sketch inspired by Guiliani's increasingly ridiculous efforts to overthrow the 2020 presidential...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources