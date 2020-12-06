Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giuliani's fart-filled election 'hearing' gets the 'SNL' cold open treatment

Mashable Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
We all knew this was coming, right? Between the farts and the Dominion Voting Systems contractor who went viral with her unhinged rant, it was bound to happen.

Saturday Night Live's latest episode kicked off with a cold open sketch inspired by Guiliani's increasingly ridiculous efforts to overthrow the 2020 presidential...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

WATCH: SNL Cold Open Mocks Rudy Giuliani’s Bumbling Attempts to Overturn Election Results in ‘Georgylvania’ and ‘Pennsachusetts’

 Saturday Night Live's cold open mocked Rudy Giuliani and his absurd Michigan court hearing about voter fraud earlier this week, plus featured jokes about Nicole...
Mediaite