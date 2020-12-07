Hollywood Piles on Rudy Giuliani Over COVID-19 Infection: He’s a ‘Whole Superspreader Event’ Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

With the news that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, few celebs in Hollywood had sympathy for the Trump attorney who has been pushing non-existent election fraud theories for the past month.



“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest conspiracy theorist in the history of America & who has been working tirelessly to undermine faith in our democracy in service to the most corrupt



Giuliani’s positive test was first announced by Trump himself on Twitter and CNN reported that the former New York mayor has been admitted to Georgetown Medical Center though the White House has yet to provide any medical confirmation of Giuliani’s condition. Giuliani has appeared in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and other swing states in an effort to challenge the results of the presidential election, though such legal challenges have been rebuffed dozens of times by multiple state courts.



*Also Read:* Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19, Trump Announces



Along the way, Giuliani has been seen failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, shaking hands with Trump supporters and not wearing a mask when in public. Such disregard has led Hollywood to make plenty of coronavirus jokes this afternoon.



“Hmmm. Who would have thought he’d get Covid? He seems to really believe in fact and science. I’m just shocked,” tweeted Josh Gad, with George Takei adding that Rudy Giuliani “filed a lawsuit with the lab demanding the results be overturned.”



Read more tweets from Hollywood below:







Trump can pour him a nice tall long island iced bleach. https://t.co/Jn8Y5W879H



— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 6, 2020











Leaky tootie Rudy has Covid. Shocking. https://t.co/7GwHFmP0hc



— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) December 6, 2020











Rudy Giuliani: Please don’t let the doctor equivalent of Rudy Giuliani treat me. https://t.co/BsVciCYP5h



— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 6, 2020











NEW: I have exclusive affidavits proving Rudy Giuliani’s COVID test was run on a Sino-Venezuelan machine that is changing Negatives to Positives, according to a Philadelphia garbage truck driver I met at Blimpie (1/???)



— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) December 6, 2020











BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid and for copying Trump's lack of bronzer blending. pic.twitter.com/Ujdi7DiO2B



— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) December 6, 2020











Rudy Giuliani is a whole superspreader event.



— Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) December 6, 2020















— Chris Boyd (@paperghost) December 6, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19, Trump Announces



'SNL': Cecily Strong Brings Giuliani's Drunk Fraud Witness to Fart-Filled Cold Open (Video)



Rudy Giuliani Says the Problem With Republicans Is 'We're Too Nice' (Video) With the news that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, few celebs in Hollywood had sympathy for the Trump attorney who has been pushing non-existent election fraud theories for the past month.“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest conspiracy theorist in the history of America & who has been working tirelessly to undermine faith in our democracy in service to the most corrupt president (by far!) in the history of the USA, has fallen victim to the Fake News Covid Hoax,” tweeted Mark Hamill.Giuliani’s positive test was first announced by Trump himself on Twitter and CNN reported that the former New York mayor has been admitted to Georgetown Medical Center though the White House has yet to provide any medical confirmation of Giuliani’s condition. Giuliani has appeared in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and other swing states in an effort to challenge the results of the presidential election, though such legal challenges have been rebuffed dozens of times by multiple state courts.*Also Read:* Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19, Trump AnnouncesAlong the way, Giuliani has been seen failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, shaking hands with Trump supporters and not wearing a mask when in public. Such disregard has led Hollywood to make plenty of coronavirus jokes this afternoon.“Hmmm. Who would have thought he’d get Covid? He seems to really believe in fact and science. I’m just shocked,” tweeted Josh Gad, with George Takei adding that Rudy Giuliani “filed a lawsuit with the lab demanding the results be overturned.”Read more tweets from Hollywood below:Trump can pour him a nice tall long island iced bleach. https://t.co/Jn8Y5W879H— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 6, 2020Leaky tootie Rudy has Covid. Shocking. https://t.co/7GwHFmP0hc— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) December 6, 2020Rudy Giuliani: Please don’t let the doctor equivalent of Rudy Giuliani treat me. https://t.co/BsVciCYP5h— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 6, 2020NEW: I have exclusive affidavits proving Rudy Giuliani’s COVID test was run on a Sino-Venezuelan machine that is changing Negatives to Positives, according to a Philadelphia garbage truck driver I met at Blimpie (1/???)— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) December 6, 2020BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid and for copying Trump's lack of bronzer blending. pic.twitter.com/Ujdi7DiO2B— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) December 6, 2020Rudy Giuliani is a whole superspreader event.— Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) December 6, 2020 rudy giuliani is receiving the best healthcare money can buy at four seasons total landscaping— Chris Boyd (@paperghost) December 6, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19, Trump Announces'SNL': Cecily Strong Brings Giuliani's Drunk Fraud Witness to Fart-Filled Cold Open (Video)Rudy Giuliani Says the Problem With Republicans Is 'We're Too Nice' (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trial Commences For Iranians Who Tried To Kill 25,000, Including Rudy Giuliani



An Iranian diplomat and three others have gone on trial in Belgium. The case is noteworthy because the three men and one woman are accused of planning a terrorist attack on a rally where Rudy Giuliani.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 1 week ago Borat Sends Message of Support to Rudy Giuliani After Controversial Film Scene | THR News



With Rudy Giuliani the center of controversy over a compromising bedroom scene in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', he has been given a message of support from an unlikely source: Borat Sagdiyev. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:31 Published on October 23, 2020 Hollywood Protests the Timing of NBC's Town Hall With Trump, Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Uploads Video of Himself & More | THR Ne



More than 100 top Hollywood players are protesting the timing of NBC's Town Hall with President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani accidentally uploaded a video of himself to YouTube and 'Dexter' is headed.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:40 Published on October 15, 2020

