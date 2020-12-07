Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's mother on planning his wedding with Disha Parmar

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya's mother Geeta Vaidya says once he comes out of the show, she will talk to him and start making plans for his marriage with actress Disha Parmar.

Rahul had proposed marriage to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday on November 11. He wrote "HBD Disha" on his white T-shirt with red lipstick...
