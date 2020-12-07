Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's mother on planning his wedding with Disha Parmar

Ex Bigg Boss fame Daljeet Kaur wants Rahul Vaidya to win the show



Bigg Boss 13 contestant Daljeet Kaur wants singer Rahul Vaidya to win the show. #BiggBoss14 #BiggBossWeekandKaWar #RahulVaidya Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:04 Published 1 week ago

Bigg Boss 14: Captaincy Task Turns Disastrous After Nikki Tamboli Destroys All Hearts



In the last episode of Bigg Boss, the captaincy task continued and it was not without some major twists. Aly showed support for Rahul and Jasmin just followed him, forgetting her friendship with.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 03:05 Published 3 weeks ago