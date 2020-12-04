Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's mom on his rivalry with Rubina Dilaik; says, 'I find their verbal banters very entertaining' [Exclusive]

Bollywood Life Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's mom Geeta has spoken up on his rivalry with Rubina Dilaik, the love angle with Disha Parmar and how she is missing him
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bigg Boss 14 Day 58 Highlights: Eijaz Khan Becomes The First Finalist

Bigg Boss 14 Day 58 Highlights: Eijaz Khan Becomes The First Finalist 08:26

 Bigg Boss gave housemates a chance to take away Rubina Dilaik’s immunity stone to become the first finalist of the show. But there was a twist! Contestants had to reveal their deepest, darkest secrets on national television. While some were shocking, others left the audience and housemates...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Challengers’ Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Walks Out Of The Show [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Challengers’ Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Walks Out Of The Show

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was one of the most popular and adored contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house, walked out of the show last night after host Salman Khan offered him a voluntary exit. Finalists..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 06:00Published
Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Evicted, Kavita Walks Out [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Evicted, Kavita Walks Out

Bigg Boss 14 had prepared us for a dhamakedaar week when Salman Khan had announced that the finale would be in a week and there would just be four contestants who would be progressing to the finals...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:03Published
Ex Bigg Boss fame Daljeet Kaur wants Rahul Vaidya to win the show [Video]

Ex Bigg Boss fame Daljeet Kaur wants Rahul Vaidya to win the show

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Daljeet Kaur wants singer Rahul Vaidya to win the show. #BiggBoss14 #BiggBossWeekandKaWar #RahulVaidya

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:04Published