Eminem makes SNL cameo as Pete Davidson sends up 'Stan' video
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
American rapper Eminem made a small cameo on 'Saturday Night Live' during a send-up of his Stan video. According to Deadline, the 48-year-old rapper made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance at the end of the skit that saw comedian Pete Davidson impersonate him.
