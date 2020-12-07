Global  
 

Eminem makes SNL cameo as Pete Davidson sends up 'Stan' video

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020
American rapper Eminem made a small cameo on 'Saturday Night Live' during a send-up of his Stan video. According to Deadline, the 48-year-old rapper made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance at the end of the skit that saw comedian Pete Davidson impersonate him.



Stu. pic.twitter.com/g2IH5swp9g

— Saturday Night Live -...
