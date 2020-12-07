Global  
 

New Donald Trump Report Suggests He's Going to Skip Inauguration Day to Announce 2024 Campaign

Just Jared Monday, 7 December 2020
NBC News has published a bombshell report about Donald Trump‘s potential Inauguration Day plans. The news outlet is reporting that Trump is “discussing the possibility” of skipping the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden to instead hold a rally to announce a 2024 presidential campaign. NBC News is citing “people familiar with the discussions” as their [...]
