Ariana Grande's Designer Gift for Katy Perry's Baby Girl Comes With a Hefty Price Tag

E! Online Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
God is a woman and Santa Claus is Ariana Grande--at least for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn baby girl. The Grammy-winning singer sent over quite the special gift for the new...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Ariana Grande gifted Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy a white snowsuit from Givenchy

Ariana Grande gifted Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy a white snowsuit from Givenchy 01:10

 Ariana Grande gifted Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy a white snowsuit from Givenchy, to help the three-month-old tot stay warm during her first winter.

