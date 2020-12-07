Ariana Grande's Designer Gift for Katy Perry's Baby Girl Comes With a Hefty Price Tag

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are 'doing a great job' as parents



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are doing a "great job" raising their baby daughter, according to an insider. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago

Fans Confuse Katy Perry’s Throwback Baby Picture for Her and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Dove



The singer welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom in August Credit: People Duration: 02:25 Published 3 weeks ago