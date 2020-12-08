Global  
 

Has Kriti Sanon tested positive for COVID-19?

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Kriti Sanon has reportedly tested Covid-19 positive. However, Kriti is yet to confirm or deny this update about her health.

Kriti was in Chandigarh shooting with Rajkummar Rao for an upcoming film till last week, according to a report in filmfare.com. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared a photo of the actress on...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Paps click Kriti Sanon, Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport

Paps click Kriti Sanon, Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport 01:43

 Bollywood divas were spotted at Mumbai airport, acing their looks. Paparazzi clicked Farhan Akhtar's lady love Shibani Dandekar at airport. Spotted in black crop top, boyfriend jeans and denim jacket, Shibani dazzled her look. Kriti Sanon was also snapped at airport. Actress is gearing up for her...

