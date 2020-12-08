New Order Announce Enormous Homecoming Show
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
It takes place in 2021...
*New Order* have announced plans for an enormous homecoming show.
The Manchester band return to their home city for a special performance in 2021, taking place on September 10th.
With the COVID vaccine rollout under way, *New Order* have spiced up our 2021 plans with a huge open air concert.
Occupying Heaton Park, the Factory legends will be joined by Hot Chip and Working Men's Club.
Tickets go on from 9am on December 10th.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine
It takes place in 2021...
*New Order* have announced plans for an enormous homecoming show.
The Manchester band return to their home city for a special performance in 2021, taking place on September 10th.
With the COVID vaccine rollout under way, *New Order* have spiced up our 2021 plans with a huge open air concert.
Occupying Heaton Park, the Factory legends will be joined by Hot Chip and Working Men's Club.
Tickets go on from 9am on December 10th.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources