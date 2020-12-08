New Order Announce Enormous Homecoming Show Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It takes place in 2021...



*New Order* have announced plans for an enormous homecoming show.



The Manchester band return to their home city for a special performance in 2021, taking place on September 10th.



With the COVID vaccine rollout under way, *New Order* have spiced up our 2021 plans with a huge open air concert.



Occupying Heaton Park, the Factory legends will be joined by Hot Chip and Working Men's Club.



Tickets go on from 9am on December 10th.



