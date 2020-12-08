Alfred Molina to Reprise Doctor Octopus Role for 'Spider-Man 3'
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Huge news for Spider-Man fans – Alfred Molina is set to reprise his role as Doctor Octopus, aka Doc Ock aka Otto Octavius- for Spider-Man 3. Alfred portrayed the villain in Sam Raimi‘s 2004 sequel Spider-Man 2 starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. In a merging of worlds, Alfred will reprise the role in the [...]
