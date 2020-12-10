Alfred Molina to return as Dr Octopus in Spider-Man 3
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Veteran actor Alfred Molina is set to reprise his role as the antagonist Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3, with Tom Holland in the titular role. Sources inform Molina has joined the cast as Otto Octavius, a path-breaking scientist-turned-eight-limbed villain who challenged Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2,...
