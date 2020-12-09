Rakhi Sawant: Agreed to be part of Bigg Boss 14 because my career went downhill Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Five 'Challengers', led by 'Mastermind' Vikas Gupta recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. Vikas is leading a team of Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan and Rahul Mahajan, who will pose a challenge to the remaining contestants.



Rakhi Sawant was part of season one of the controversial reality show. When... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

