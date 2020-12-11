Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix Releases New Trailer for 'The Midnight Sky' Directed by & Starring George Clooney - Watch Now!

Just Jared Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
We’re just a few short weeks away until George Clooney‘s new movie is released! Netflix released the final trailer for the The Midnight Sky, directed by and starring the 59-year-old Oscar winner. Here’s a synopsis of the film: This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: The Midnight Sky on Netflix - Official Final Trailer

The Midnight Sky on Netflix - Official Final Trailer 02:35

 Check out the official final trailer for the Netflix science fiction movie The Midnight Sky, directed by George Clooney. It stars George Clooney, Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Demián Bichir. The Midnight Sky Release Date: December 23, 2020 on Netflix After you watch The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Midnight Sky Movie trailer [Video]

The Midnight Sky Movie trailer

The Midnight Sky Movie trailer (2020) - George Clooney | Netflix - This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:48Published
George Clooney was hospitalised after “trying too hard” to lose weight for ‘The Midnight Sky’ [Video]

George Clooney was hospitalised after “trying too hard” to lose weight for ‘The Midnight Sky’

George Clooney was hospitalised after “trying too hard” to lose weight for ‘The Midnight Sky’

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:08Published
George Clooney's 'The Midnight Sky' weight loss landed him in the hospital [Video]

George Clooney's 'The Midnight Sky' weight loss landed him in the hospital

George Clooney was hospitalised with pancreatitis after dropping close to 30 pounds for his new movie, 'The Midnight Sky.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Netflix Releases The Final Trailer For ‘The Midnight Sky’ With George Clooney

 It should be good
Daily Caller

How George Clooney’s Work on ‘ER’ Helped Him Direct ‘The Midnight Sky’

How George Clooney’s Work on ‘ER’ Helped Him Direct ‘The Midnight Sky’ George Clooney has come a long way since his breakout role as the hard-partying, womanizing pediatrician Doug Ross on NBC’s  1990s hit “ER.” But the...
The Wrap Also reported by •ExtraE! OnlinePolygonAceShowbiz

‘Midnight Sky’ Film Review: George Clooney Saves the Universe in Patchwork Sci-Fi Saga

‘Midnight Sky’ Film Review: George Clooney Saves the Universe in Patchwork Sci-Fi Saga There’s a lot that’s frustrating about George Clooney’s new film “The Midnight Sky,” from its egregious borrowing from any number of better movies to...
The Wrap