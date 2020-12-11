Netflix Releases New Trailer for 'The Midnight Sky' Directed by & Starring George Clooney - Watch Now!
Friday, 11 December 2020 () We’re just a few short weeks away until George Clooney‘s new movie is released! Netflix released the final trailer for the The Midnight Sky, directed by and starring the 59-year-old Oscar winner. Here’s a synopsis of the film: This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop [...]
Check out the official final trailer for the Netflix science fiction movie The Midnight Sky, directed by George Clooney. It stars George Clooney, Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Demián Bichir.
The Midnight Sky Release Date: December 23, 2020 on Netflix
The Midnight Sky Movie trailer (2020) - George Clooney | Netflix - This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity..
