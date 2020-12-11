Netflix Releases New Trailer for 'The Midnight Sky' Directed by & Starring George Clooney - Watch Now!

Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

We’re just a few short weeks away until George Clooney‘s new movie is released! Netflix released the final trailer for the The Midnight Sky, directed by and starring the 59-year-old Oscar winner. Here’s a synopsis of the film: This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop [...]