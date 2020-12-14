Emraan Hashmi shares video of his 'incognito' bike ride, gets praises from fans
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi on Sunday garnered praises from his fans after he posted a video of himself cycling early morning. The 'Raaz' actor who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Ezra,' took to his social media handles to share a video clip of his 'incognito' bike ride.
View this post on...
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi on Sunday garnered praises from his fans after he posted a video of himself cycling early morning. The 'Raaz' actor who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Ezra,' took to his social media handles to share a video clip of his 'incognito' bike ride.
View this post on...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources