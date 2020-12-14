Emraan Hashmi shares video of his 'incognito' bike ride, gets praises from fans

Global  
 

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi on Sunday garnered praises from his fans after he posted a video of himself cycling early morning. The 'Raaz' actor who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Ezra,' took to his social media handles to share a video clip of his 'incognito' bike ride.


