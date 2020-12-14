Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Has Passed Away at 71
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Legendary Broadway star Ann Reinking has died. The Tony Award-winning actress and dancer passed away in Washington on Saturday night (December 12) at the age of 71, her sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking told Variety. A cause of death hasn’t been confirmed as of this time. Ann was best known for playing the role of Roxie Hart [...]
Legendary Broadway star Ann Reinking has died. The Tony Award-winning actress and dancer passed away in Washington on Saturday night (December 12) at the age of 71, her sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking told Variety. A cause of death hasn’t been confirmed as of this time. Ann was best known for playing the role of Roxie Hart [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like