See Post: Rahul Roy is on the road to recovery; shares a picture from the hospital

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Ailing actor Rahul Roy has been hospitalised again. He is undergoing speech therapy treatment at a private hospital in Mira Road.

The actor, who had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital earlier, was discharged in the morning of December 8. Roy was admitted to a private hospital in Mira Road on the same day in the afternoon and...
