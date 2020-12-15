See Post: Rahul Roy is on the road to recovery; shares a picture from the hospital Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Ailing actor Rahul Roy has been hospitalised again. He is undergoing speech therapy treatment at a private hospital in Mira Road.



The actor, who had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital earlier, was discharged in the morning of December 8. Roy was admitted to a private hospital in Mira Road on the same day in the afternoon and...

