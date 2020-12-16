Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate Middleton's Friend Dishes on What She's Like in Private!

Just Jared Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
A friend of Duchess Kate Middleton is speaking out about her home life with Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. “It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There’s no airs and graces,” the friend told People. “When you [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Woman confronts boyfriend over ‘shady’ interactions with his female best friend [Video]

Woman confronts boyfriend over ‘shady’ interactions with his female best friend

A woman is jealous of her boyfriend’s female friend — but she just wants to shake the negative feeling altogether.She went on Reddit’s “Relationship Advice” forum for help.The boyfriend’s..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published