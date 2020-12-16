Too Short + E-40 Announce Bundle Album Ahead Of Verzuz Battle

Global  
 

Too Short + E-40 Announce Bundle Album Ahead Of Verzuz BattleWest Coast music legends Too Short and E-40 are coming through for fans ahead of their Verzuz battle. The hip-hop heavyweight have announced plans to drop an album bundle just in time for the winter holiday season. Too Short + E-40’s Bundle Album The rap veterans are slated to drop their bundle project on Friday, […]
