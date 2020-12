Leonard Roberts Blames Racism and Ali Larter Conflict for His Heroes Firing Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

In a personal essay, actor Leonard Roberts broke his silence about his 2007 firing from Heroes, citing racism and a conflict with his former co-star, Ali Larter. In response, the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like