Deepika changes her name and display pic
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Bajirao Mastani' clocked 5 years today. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film managed to win the heart of the audience. Fans have taken to their social media to celebrate the 5 glorious years of the film. Deepika aka Mastani marked the special day by updating her Twitter and Instagram profile picture.
