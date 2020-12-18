Deepika changes her name and display pic

Global  
 

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Bajirao Mastani' clocked 5 years today. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film managed to win the heart of the audience. Fans have taken to their social media to celebrate the 5 glorious years of the film. Deepika aka Mastani marked the special day by updating her Twitter and Instagram profile picture.
