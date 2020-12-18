KJo submits reply to NCB for 2019 party video

Friday, 18 December 2020 () Filmmaker Karan Johar has submitted his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau after the team issued him a notice over a viral video from his infamous 2019 party that allegedly showed drugs being consumed at his house. The investigating agency has said that they are now examining the documents they received from Johar to check the veracity of the video footage.
