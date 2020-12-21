Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karanvir Bohra: I am proud to be a father to three beautiful daughters

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are ecstatic to have been blessed with a baby girl, as they became parents for the second time. The couple, who are already parents to two beautiful twin baby girls Bella and Vienna, announced the news of becoming parents in the early stages of the lockdown. And have now delivered a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like