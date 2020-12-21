Katherine Schwarzenegger is 'Obsessed' with Putting Daughter Lyla's Name on Everything!

Global  
 

Katherine Schwarzenegger is loving life as a mom! The 31-year-old author took to her Instagram Story on Saturday (December 19) to show off her new jewelry with her daughter Lyla‘s name on it. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katherine Schwarzenegger “I clearly am obsessed with putting my daughter’s name on everything,” Katherine wrote [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited
 Katherine Schwarzenegger is “excited” for her daughter Lyla - whom she has with her husband Chris Pratt - to experience her first Christmas this month.

