Katherine Schwarzenegger is 'Obsessed' with Putting Daughter Lyla's Name on Everything!
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Katherine Schwarzenegger is loving life as a mom! The 31-year-old author took to her Instagram Story on Saturday (December 19) to show off her new jewelry with her daughter Lyla‘s name on it. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katherine Schwarzenegger “I clearly am obsessed with putting my daughter’s name on everything,” Katherine wrote [...]
Katherine Schwarzenegger is loving life as a mom! The 31-year-old author took to her Instagram Story on Saturday (December 19) to show off her new jewelry with her daughter Lyla‘s name on it. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katherine Schwarzenegger “I clearly am obsessed with putting my daughter’s name on everything,” Katherine wrote [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources