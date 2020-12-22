Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather has no time for games. During a recent chat with upcoming opponent Logan Paul, he let it be known he doesn’t know who the YouTube celebrity is. Floyd Mayweather Shuts Down Logan Paul During a FaceTime session, the amateur boxer went back and forth with Floyd. The pair traded shots ahead […]Full Article
Floyd Mayweather Tells Logan Paul He Doesn’t Know Who He Is + Hangs Up On Him
SOHH 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Jake Paul says brother Logan is 'f*****' vs Mayweather in savage prediction
Daily Star
Logan Paul could be in for a painful evening when he takes on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout next February - with his..
You might like
More coverage
Mike Tyson savages Logan Paul with brutal Floyd Mayweather fight prediction
Daily Star
Logan Paul is set to face Floyd Mayweather in a lucrative exhibition bout next February, but Mike Tyson has told the YouTube..