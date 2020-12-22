Dr. Anthony Fauci Receives Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine (Video)
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Dr. Anthony Fauci has been vaccinated with the newly distributed Moderna Coronavirus vaccine! The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who turns 80 years old on Christmas Eve, is one of the first public figures to be vaccinated with Moderna’s vaccine, which was approved for use after Pfizer’s vaccine was approved. [...]
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state machinery is ready to vaccinate people as soon the vaccine gets approval. Kejriwal said that 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in the first..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:34Published