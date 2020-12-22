Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Anthony Fauci Receives Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine (Video)

Just Jared Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci has been vaccinated with the newly distributed Moderna Coronavirus vaccine! The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who turns 80 years old on Christmas Eve, is one of the first public figures to be vaccinated with Moderna’s vaccine, which was approved for use after Pfizer’s vaccine was approved. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Nation's Top Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci Receives COVID Vaccine

Nation's Top Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci Receives COVID Vaccine 02:03

 CBS4's Elise Preston reports on the other important figures to give two thumbs up to the vaccine.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid vaccine: 51 lakh people in priority list, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal [Video]

Covid vaccine: 51 lakh people in priority list, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state machinery is ready to vaccinate people as soon the vaccine gets approval. Kejriwal said that 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in the first..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:34Published
COVID-19 vaccine-confidence campaigns underway to boost trust [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine-confidence campaigns underway to boost trust

Vaccine-confidence campaigns underway to boost trust

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:09Published
Baltimore County frontline workers, first responders receive Moderna vaccine [Video]

Baltimore County frontline workers, first responders receive Moderna vaccine

Baltimore County frontline workers, first responders receive Moderna vaccine

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

“America’s doctor,” Anthony Fauci, gets Moderna vaccine

 Fauci was vaccinated alongside NIH director and HHS Secretary.
Ars Technica Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.com

Vaccine for Fauci, DACA court hearing, gift shipping deadlines: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Dr. Anthony Fauci and others will get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, gifts should be shipped now and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Fauci joins the coronavirus vaccine parade, as Trump sits it out

 Dr. Anthony Fauci received his first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday as a symbolic gesture to show Americans the shots are safe.
Upworthy