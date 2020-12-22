Global  
 

Cheer's Jerry Harris Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Misconduct

Just Jared Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Jerry Harris, star of the Netflix original docuseries Cheer, has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges of sexual misconduct, Entertainment Weekly reported on Tuesday (December 22). According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the 21-year-old pleaded not guilty to a total of seven charges, which include four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one [...]
