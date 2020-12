You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Bachelorette' Spotlights Black Lives Matter Movement in Rare Conversation About Race | THR News



Star Tayshia Adams opened up about being a Black and Latina woman in 2020 during an emotional date with biracial contestant Ivan Hall on Tuesday's episode. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:22 Published on November 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources The Bachelorette's Ivan Hall Reveals Why Tayshia Adams Sent Him Home Over Religious Reasons Ivan Hall has some clarification for fans shocked by his Bachelorette exit over religious reasons. While only one man can get Tayshia Adams' final rose, fans...

E! Online 1 day ago



Ivan Hall details Tayshia Adams split amid religious differences Hall spoke about the breakup Thursday on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast.

Upworthy 8 hours ago