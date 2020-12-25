Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shawn Mendes Shares Cute Christmas Eve Photo with Camila Cabello & Tarzan

Just Jared Jr Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes is giving fans a little holiday content! The 22-year-old singer shared a new photo of himself with girlfriend Camila Cabello and their puppy Tarzan on Christmas Eve (December 24). Check it out below! Shawn and Camila are currently in Canada celebrating the holidays with his family. A week before, Camila posted a video [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus eyes Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello collaboration [Video]

Miley Cyrus eyes Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello collaboration

Miley Cyrus has proposed having a "three way" in the recording studio with pop couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Shawn Mendes Goes Undercover on YouTube, TikTok and Twitter [Video]

Shawn Mendes Goes Undercover on YouTube, TikTok and Twitter

On this episode of Actually Me, Shawn Mendes goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Wikipedia and Quora. Does he write his own songs?..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 09:22Published
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello staying in his childhood bedroom over Christmas [Video]

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello staying in his childhood bedroom over Christmas

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are shacking up in the Canadian pop star's childhood bedroom as they prepare to celebrate Christmas with the Monster hitmaker's family.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published