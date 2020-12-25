Global  
 

Merry Christmas everyone: Bollywood stars extend wishes to fans

Mid-Day Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
As the Christmas celebrations are being kept at a minimum and large gatherings are next to impossible amid the pandemic, Bollywood celebrities extended greetings to their fans to lighten their spirit in this festive season.

Several Bollywood stars including Dharmendra, Deol, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish...
