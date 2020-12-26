Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christmas 2020: How sports stars celebrated the season of Santa!

Mid-Day Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Christmas 2020: How sports stars celebrated the season of Santa!PV Sindhu: "Merry Christmas."

Dinesh Karthik (with wife Dipika): "Merry Christmas to all of you! May you stay surrounded by loved ones & the feeling of happiness always!"

Rohit Sharma (Wife Ritika and daughter): "Merry Christmas to all. Happy holidays! Miss you guys @ritssajdeh."

Erin Holland (with fiance Ben Cutting):...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why the NBA season should start on Christmas every year [Video]

Why the NBA season should start on Christmas every year

SportsPulse: For the majority of the American sports psyche the NBA season has always felt like it started on Christmas. Why not make that literal? Mackenzie Salmon lays out the pros of the NBA..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:33Published
Kennedy Twp. Firefighters Pull Santa's Sleigh [Video]

Kennedy Twp. Firefighters Pull Santa's Sleigh

Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has the story of Kennedy Township firefighters who are going the extra mile this holiday season to make Christmas special for the kids in town!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:12Published
Santa lookalike care worker spreads Christmas cheer in Belfast [Video]

Santa lookalike care worker spreads Christmas cheer in Belfast

Care worker and Santa lookalike Robert Hillerby makes social calls to hisclients in Belfast, to spread some Christmas cheer during the festive season.Footage includes him calling on regular client..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Franklin’s Blackhawk Portable Soccer Goal matching Amazon low at $15.50 (Reg. $40+)

 Amazon is now offering the Franklin Sports Blackhawk Portable Soccer Goal for *$15.33 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched...
9to5Toys