Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pic: Ranbir Kapoor hugs Alia Bhatt

IndiaTimes Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma Kapoor took to their social media handles to drop some lovely photos from the Kapoor’s traditional annual lunch on Christmas. From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, the stars were papped as they arrived for the get-together.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: AK vs AK | No Rating Movie Review | Anil Kapoor | Anurag Kashyap | Vikramaditya Motwane

AK vs AK | No Rating Movie Review | Anil Kapoor | Anurag Kashyap | Vikramaditya Motwane 04:42

 Starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Starring in lead roles playing their real parts of that of an actor and director in reel life, AK vs AK is your conventional Bollywood masala film, and no, you can't afford to leave your brains behind while watching it. It's made intelligently, has a clever screenplay,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Janhvi Kapoor snapped with sis Khushi and father Boney Kapoor [Video]

Janhvi Kapoor snapped with sis Khushi and father Boney Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently snapped with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. #JanhviKapoor #RoohiAfza #Dostana2

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:39Published
Kareena, Saif celebrate son Taimur's 4th birthday [Video]

Kareena, Saif celebrate son Taimur's 4th birthday

The little son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur turned 4. The couple celebrated his birthday at their residence. Actor Karisma Kapoor along with father Randhir Kapoor and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar snapped in Mumbai [Video]

Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen outside dubbing studio in Mumbai. He was seen in casual attire with mask on. Actor Shilpa Shetty was also seen outside dubbing studio in Juhu. She was seen..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published