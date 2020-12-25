Global  
 

Explosion in Nashville on Christmas Morning, Cassadee Pope Tweets About Feeling It at Home

Just Jared Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
There was an explosion in downtown Nashville on early Christmas morning and The Voice winner Cassadee Pope is opening up about what it felt like at home. The explosion happened at around 6:30am and police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle before the explosion occurred. The hazardous devices unit were already en route to [...]
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Baltimore Explosion And Scaffolding Collapse

WEB EXTRA: Baltimore Explosion And Scaffolding Collapse 00:56

 An explosion at the Baltimore Gas & Electric building in Baltimore, Maryland left at least 21 people injured, according to the Baltimore Fire Department. Witnesses say they heard an explosion Wednesday morning (12/23) and then saw scaffolding fall from the building. Two window washers were rescued...

