Prince William & Kate Middleton Send a Christmas Message to Those Struggling This Year

Just Jared Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Prince William and Kate Middleton did not have their annual Christmas walk with the rest of the royal family this year, but they are still sending a message to the people. The couple is currently in Norfolk, England while celebrating the holiday at their country home alongside their three kids. Queen Elizabeth is celebrating the [...]
