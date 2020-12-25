Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pics: Ranbir-Alia's families enjoy Xmas dinner

IndiaTimes Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt attended the Kapoor family's traditional Christmas lunch today. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the picture of the same on her Instagram where RK and can be seen holding Alia in his arms as they posed for the camera.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like