Pics: Ranbir-Alia's families enjoy Xmas dinner
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt attended the Kapoor family's traditional Christmas lunch today. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the picture of the same on her Instagram where RK and can be seen holding Alia in his arms as they posed for the camera.
