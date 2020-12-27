Global  
 

Bernie Sanders Slams Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Cruel’ Handling of Covid Relief: ‘You Can’t Diddle Around’ While People Are Suffering

Mediaite Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Senator *Bernie Sanders* (I-VT) blasted President *Donald Trump* for upending Congress' spending negotiations while Americans need immediate support from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill

Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill 00:35

 Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had harsh words on Sunday for President Donald Trump, saying Trump was 'unbelievably cruel.' Business Insider reports Sanders was irate at Trump for not signing the coronavirus relief package and blocking unemployment benefits. You can't diddle around with the bill. Sign...

