Bernie Sanders Slams Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Cruel’ Handling of Covid Relief: ‘You Can’t Diddle Around’ While People Are Suffering
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Senator *Bernie Sanders* (I-VT) blasted President *Donald Trump* for upending Congress' spending negotiations while Americans need immediate support from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
