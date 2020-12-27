Bernie Sanders Slams Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Cruel’ Handling of Covid Relief: ‘You Can’t Diddle Around’ While People Are Suffering

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Why Trump caved and signed stimulus bill



CNN’s Phil Mattingly reports on why President Trump changed his mind and signed a Covid-19 relief bill after saying he wouldn’t sign the bill without changes just days earlier. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:30 Published 11 hours ago Trump Signs Relief After Suggesting He’d Block It



Trump Signs Relief After Suggesting He’d Block It Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:29 Published 17 hours ago Lindsey Graham Says Trump Wants $2K Checks



Sen. Lindsey Graham is one of Pres. Donald Trump's biggest defenders. Trump spent part of his Christmas with Graham in Palm Beach, Florida. People are waiting to see if Trump sign the COVID-19 relief.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago