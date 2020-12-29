Global  
 

Iconic Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Passes Away at 98

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Legendary French couturier Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98, People reports on Tuesday (December 29). Pierre began his career at 23, when he moved to Paris to study under Paquin, Elsa Schiaparelli, and eventually Christian Dior. Pierre founded his eponymous label Cardin in 1950 and grew the fashion house into a global [...]
News video: Fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98 01:41

 Iconic fashion designer Pierre Cardin has passed away at the age of 98. CNN’s Nina dos Santos takes a look back at his illustrious career.

