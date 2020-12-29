Iconic Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Passes Away at 98
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () Legendary French couturier Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98, People reports on Tuesday (December 29). Pierre began his career at 23, when he moved to Paris to study under Paquin, Elsa Schiaparelli, and eventually Christian Dior. Pierre founded his eponymous label Cardin in 1950 and grew the fashion house into a global [...]
