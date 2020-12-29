Global  
 

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies, aged 98

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies, aged 98Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose famous name embossed myriad consumer products after his iconic Space Age styles shot him into the fashion stratosphere in the 1960s, has died, the French Academy of Fine Arts said Tuesday....
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pioneering designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Pioneering designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98 01:36

 French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, whose futuristic space-inspired looks upended catwalk styles in the 1960s and 70s, has died at the age of 98, France's Fine Arts Academy said. Emer McCarthy reports.

From 2012: Pierre Cardin, the man who turned fashion on its head

 Designer Pierre Cardin, who revolutionized the fashion world with his eye-popping Space Age designs and savvy licensing, died on December 29, 2020 at age 98. In..
CBS News

Famed French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

 Pierre Cardin, the visionary high-fashion designer who diminished his brand by sticking his name on hundreds of products, has died.
USATODAY.com

Pierre Cardin, maverick French designer, dies at 98

 Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose famous name embossed everything from wristwatches to bedsheets after his iconic Space Age styles shot him into the...
