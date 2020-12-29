Fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies, aged 98
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose famous name embossed myriad consumer products after his iconic Space Age styles shot him into the fashion stratosphere in the 1960s, has died, the French Academy of Fine Arts said Tuesday....
Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose famous name embossed myriad consumer products after his iconic Space Age styles shot him into the fashion stratosphere in the 1960s, has died, the French Academy of Fine Arts said Tuesday....
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pierre Cardin French fashion designer
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
From 2012: Pierre Cardin, the man who turned fashion on its headDesigner Pierre Cardin, who revolutionized the fashion world with his eye-popping Space Age designs and savvy licensing, died on December 29, 2020 at age 98. In..
CBS News
Famed French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98Pierre Cardin, the visionary high-fashion designer who diminished his brand by sticking his name on hundreds of products, has died.
USATODAY.com
Académie des Beaux-Arts French learned society
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources