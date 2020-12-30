Global  
 

President Elect Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden to Appear on New Year's Rockin Eve!

Just Jared Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
President Elect Joe Biden and future First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden will be appearing on tomorrow night’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The pair will deliver “a special message of hope, unity, and best wishes for the year ahead,” producers said in a statement. “In a year marked with many challenges, we are [...]
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Joe Biden Warns Trump Administration's Vaccine Distribution Plans Are 'Falling Far Behind'

Joe Biden Warns Trump Administration's Vaccine Distribution Plans Are 'Falling Far Behind' 03:40

 President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday warned Americans that they need to brace for a "very tough period for our nation" with soaring coronavirus case counts and deaths expected in the coming weeks and said the Trump administration's plans for distributing coronavirus vaccines are lagging.

