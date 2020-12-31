Global  
 

Gal Gadot hails Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi

Gal Gadot best known for her role as the demi-goddess Wonder Woman, left fans in India pleasantly surprised when she shared a photo of Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi on her Instagram Stories.
